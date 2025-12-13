Promising Red Sox Starter Announces Big Steps Forward In ACL Rehab

Injuries played a critical role in the Boston Red Sox's season, which ultimately proved to be a step forward, but nothing to highlight in the future history books.

Among many starting pitchers who went on the shelf at various points in the season, Hunter Dobbins succumbing to an ACL tear in July stands out as an inflection point. Dobbins was coming into his own, having twice beaten the New York Yankees in primetime games, when a disastrous putout at first base ended his rookie season.

Thankfully, Dobbins has not only been recovering at a fast clip, but he's been sharing his rehab milestones with Red Sox fans on social media. On Thursday, he once again treated the fan base to a positive update.

Hunter Dobbins reports bullpens are coming soon

In a 68-second clip shared to his X account, Dobbins showed himself throwing from the windup just over 60 feet off flat ground with reasonably high intent, and also hinted that he would get back to throwing off a mound at some point soon.

Update: bullpens around the corner pic.twitter.com/Mq0qXdH3lQ — Hunter Dobbins (@HunterD_20) December 11, 2025

The 26-year-old, who the Red Sox drafted in the eighth round in 2021, put up a 4-1 record with a 4.13 ERA in 13 appearances, including 11 starts this year. He struck out only 45 batters in 61 innings, but his raw stuff indicates that there should be more swings and misses in his future if he can command it a bit better.

Dobbins underwent ACL surgery in August, and according to MassLive's Christopher Smith, his stated goal at the time was to return to "full strength" by opening day, when the Red Sox take on the Cincinnati Reds on March 25.

Boston's rotation mix for spring training projects to be as deep as it's ever been, with Dobbins joining a large group of pitchers competing for spots. With Garrett Crochet, Sonny Gray, and Brayan Bello as projected locks and Johan Oviedo not far behind, Dobbins could conceivably be competing for a spot with the likes of Patrick Sandoval, Kutter Crawford, Payton Tolle, Connelly Early, and Kyle Harrison.

