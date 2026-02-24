Red Sox 23-Year-Old Just Showcased Tools to Become MLB Ace

Boston Red Sox fans have already seen plenty of left-handed pitcher Connelly Early, so it's easy to forget that he's technically still a prospect.

After dominating major league hitters for four starts in the regular season, Early acquitted himself well against the New York Yankees in an elimination playoff game, though he took the loss as his defense let him down. Coming into the new year, he knew he was likely facing long odds to earn a spot back in the rotation by opening day.

However, decisions won't be final for a while, and Early has a slight chance to force the Red Sox into putting him in the rotation right away if he blows the competition away this spring. He took the first step in the right direction on Monday, and more importantly, he showed that eventually, he could develop into a true ace.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Connelly Early showcased his offseason improvements on Monday

Oct 2, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Connelly Early (71) throws to the plate in the first inning against the New York Yankees during game three of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In two scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, Early allowed no runs, no hits, and a walk, while striking out a batter and generating four whiffs. The game wasn't televised, but Statcast told us all we would have needed to see.

Early showcased six different pitches on the day, even though he only threw 27 in total. His four-seam fastball and changeup were particularly electric, but the entire arsenal also cohesed into something few pitchers are able to attain at the peaks of their careers.

Per Thomas Nestico, the creator of TJStats, Early's four-seamer graded out as a 113 tjStuff+ on Tuesday (100 is league average), and his changeup was a 107. That fastball averaged 94.8 mph, up 0.8 mph from his season average in the majors.

Early's fastball also had an extra inch of induced vertical break compared to his average last year, though that could be negligible due to the small sample.

So far, no challenge the Red Sox have thrown at Early has fazed him, and even if he's not the hardest thrower on the planet, he still has the ability to dominate with his fastball due to the completeness of his arsenal.

Of all the pitchers who haven't yet established themselves as major leaguers in the system, Early is making an awfully good case for himself to be considered the future No. 1.