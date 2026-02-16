Triston Casas Good News as Red Sox Enter Spring Training Week 2

With Spring Training in full swing, there are going to be plenty of updates for the Boston Red Sox.

It's been just about a week since Spring Training kicked off with pitchers and catchers reporting by Feb. 10 and there has already been plenty to talk about. The rotation is under a microscope with guys like Johan Oviedo, Patrick Sandoval, Connelly Early and Payton Tolle in the mix for the No. 5 starting job. Kutter Crawford is also in this group, but he is behind as he works his way back after missing the 2025 season.



There have been early signs already about what the club's infield could look like in 2026. For example, Marcelo Mayer has been getting looks at second base while Caleb Durbin has been seeing action at third base. There, of course, has been plenty of chatter about Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida, who don't have clear pathways to playing time right now.

The Red Sox slugger took a step in the right direction

When it comes to Casas, he's working his way back after he tore the left patellar tendon in his knee. He's making clear progress. For example, Baseball Now's Andrew Parker shared a video to X on Monday of Casas fielding grounders at first base.

Triston Casas on the field today getting 1B reps pic.twitter.com/FbS9k9oc9W — Andrew Parker (@ByAndrewParker) February 16, 2026

He opened up about his role and the progress in his recovery this past weekend.

“When I'm healthy, I fit on any team,” Casas said. " ... I don't see myself participating with the group, but I will be doing the same activities baseball-wise [as the rest of the team]. But as of right now, I haven't had the clearance to get out there and participate with the group, but I will take ground balls and continue to hit at my own pace, without the structure of being in a team workout."

So, while he isn't participating in team drills yet, the fact that he was spotted fielding grounders on Monday certainly is a positive sign. At some point, the Red Sox are going to have to figure out what his role is going to be with Willson Contreras in the organization. But right now, this is a clear positive.

