Red Sox 6'6'' Flamethrower Winning Race to Boston Roster Spot

The Boston Red Sox are going to win a lot of games in 2026 on the back of their elite starting rotation.

In 2025, the Red Sox were bitten by the injury bug left and right. By the time the regular season came to an end, the Red Sox were on the backs of Garrett Crochet, Brayan Bello and Lucas Giolito. Connelly Early and Payton Tolle both made their big league debuts sooner than expected because there was such a need. Early even started a playoff game. Tolle made a playoff appearance out of the bullpen.

Boston saw the need to add and certainly did. Now, the Red Sox have a surplus of talented arms for the rotation. Crochet, Bello, Sonny Gray and Ranger Suárez are rotation locks. But what about the No. 5 spot? The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey noted that Johan Oviedo still has the inside trade to the No. 5 job over Tolle and Early.

The Red Sox have a rotation decision to make

"The Red Sox may very well have the best rotation in baseball," McCaffrey wrote. "FanGraphs projects the group to post a major-league best 18.1 fWAR in 2026. Barring injuries, Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray and Brayan Bello will be the top four starters, though the order after Crochet has not yet been announced. The bigger question is who’ll be the fifth starter. Cora has said the team will not use a six-man rotation, and the Red Sox would like Connelly Early and Payton Tolle to continue developing at Triple-A Worcester. There’s still a chance one of them could push for the fifth spot, which appears to be Johan Oviedo’s to lose for now.

"Oviedo has elite extension and more experience than Tolle and Early, but he also has minor-league options and was ineffective in his first spring start. The Red Sox know he’s not a finished product due to command issues. If Oviedo falters over the next month, the Red Sox may be forced to flip him with either Tolle or Early."

This idea makes the most sense right now. The Red Sox gave up a lot to get Oviedo. Why not give him a chance to at least show what he can do? But also, the fact that the door isn't fully closed on Early and Tolle also is positive. If Oviedo struggles mightily over the next month and either of the young guys significantly outperforms him, they should get their shot. Oviedo should be the favorite and have chances, but competition is healthy.