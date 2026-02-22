Why the Red Sox's No. 5 Starter Battle Isn't As Open As it Looks

Roster battles are an exciting story at this time of year, but the fact that the Boston Red Sox are having an open competition for the starting rotation should be taken with a grain of salt.

Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, and Brayan Bello are stone-cold locks to make the opening day rotation. But there's a long list of candidates for the fifth spot, as we discussed in Sunday's Red Sox on SI roster projection.

Here's the thing: The Red Sox already let us know who they envisioned filling that spot when they gave up top outfield prospect Jhostynxon Garcia in a trade for 27-year-old Johan Oviedo.

Oviedo should get No. 5 job in Boston

Sep 11, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Johan Oviedo (24) delivers a pitch during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

If Oviedo delivers on some of the adjustments the Red Sox are having him make, the job should be his. Manager Alex Cora said earlier this week that the team thinks Oviedo can have a more explosive delivery, and he has the potential to be a difference-maker because of his elite extension.

Other experts seem to have the same opinion on the matter so far. Fangraphs has had Oviedo penciled into the Red Sox's projected rotation all winter, and on Sunday, MassLive's Sean McAdam expressed his belief that Oviedo was the overwhelming favorite.

"The Red Sox are privately indicating that the No. 5 spot in the rotation isn’t locked down, but I’d be surprised if it went to anybody other than Johan Oviedo," McAdam wrote. "Oviedo has too often been injured or inconsistent in the big leagues. But given his size and stuff, there’s a lot of upside and it’s hard to imagine him being optioned to Worcester or utilized out of the bullpen."

The other four names competing with Oviedo are Kutter Crawford and Patrick Sandoval, who missed all of last season due to injury, and rookies Payton Tolle and Connelly Early, who had to make their major league debuts out of necessity down the stretch last year.

It makes the most sense for the organization to stand behind its trade and put Oviedo in the rotation. And in 4 1/2 weeks, he will be in Cincinnati as long as he stays healthy and pitches to his capability during spring training.