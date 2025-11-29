Red Sox All-Star Could Be Next Big Name Out Of Boston

The Boston Red Sox have been the subject of trade rumors all throughout the offseason so and most have involved the outfield in some way.

When you have the level of talent Boston has, that's going to be the case. Boston has Roman Anthony as a centerpiece to build the organization around into the future along with Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, Jarren Duran, and Masataka Yoshida, among other options. There are only so many spaces to go around, which is what has led to the chatter in general. This was the case this past summer as well, though.

Boston opted against trading from the surplus ahead of the trade deadline. This offseason could very well end up going the same way. But if the Red Sox do decide to trade an outfielder away, MLB.com's Mark Feinsand tabbed Duran as Boston's top potential trade candidate while listing one option from each team.

Should the Red Sox swing a deal?

"Red Sox: Jarren Duran, OF," Feinsand wrote. "Boston’s outfield is overcrowded to say the least, with Duran joining Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu as starting options. Duran is under club control for three more seasons, and while he took a step backward after his breakout 2024 campaign, Duran still posted a 3.9 fWAR in 2025, hitting 16 home runs with 84 RBIs and a league-high 13 triples."

The idea of a trade involving Duran has been talked about for months at this point. He's 29 years old and could help any team looking to bolster the outfield. Mock trades have popped up all over the place and insiders alike have continuously pointed to him as someone who could be on the move.

It makes sense from the perspective that the Red Sox have a lot of talent in the outfield and Duran could bring back a solid return, but what's the goal now? Boston already has landed a starting pitcher in Sonny Gray. If the idea is targeting another hurler, sure. But Boston's offense had question marks down the stretch and Duran is someone who can do a bit of everything and was a bright spot.

Unless the goal is adding a cost-controlled, young starting pitcher, this chatter around Duran should stay just that.

