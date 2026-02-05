Red Sox Already Looking for More After Isiah Kiner-Falefa Addition

The Boston Red Sox may not be done quite yet.

Boston added infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Wednesday after months of searching for infield help. At first look at the roster, it would seem as if there isn't much space for the club to add more pieces, especially with the surpluses already throughout the roster. Boston landed Isiah Kiner-Falefa on a reported $6 million deal, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. That's not a small chunk of change, so expect him to play a real role in 2026 with a shot at consistent playing time in the infield.

Despite the addition, it does sound like Boston isn't done. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey reported in the aftermath of the Kiner-Falefa deal that the Red Sox are still looking for ways to add to the lineup.

The Red Sox are reportedly looking around

"To help plug a hole in their infield defense, the Red Sox are signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a one-year deal, pending a physical, on Wednesday, league sources confirmed to The Athletic, McCaffrey wrote. "Boston is still on the hunt for more offense, and according to a team source, the Red Sox are still seeking to add another bat with less than a week before spring training begins.

"Kiner-Falefa, a right-handed hitter with a career .660 OPS, doesn’t fill the need for more power in the lineup, but he does give the Red Sox an “elite defender at multiple positions,” according to a team source. The Red Sox expect Kiner-Falefa to provide coverage across the diamond at second, third and shortstop, adding infield depth to an existing group."

She's not the only Boston insider who reported that Boston is still looking. So, too, did Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe.

"My understanding is the Red Sox are still working on adding to the roster beyond the signing of Kiner-Falefa," Abraham wrote. "To be a little more clear on this: adding to the lineup."

At this point, it would be somewhat surprising to see the club add someone more than a bench bat, seeing how there are surpluses all over the place and not enough space to go around already. The Athletic's Katie Woo and Will Sammon reported that the Red Sox were looking around at right-handed outfielders. If the club could land someone to replace Rob Refsnyder as a veteran voice with a little bit of playing time against lefties, that could be one way forward. But there are already a lot of outfielders.

