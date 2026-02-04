This Red Sox-Astros Mock Trade Brings Isaac Paredes to Boston

Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros fans could probably spend hours arguing over the values of their rosters' top trade candidates.

It's fairly obvious that the Red Sox need infielders and the Astros need outfielders. On Houston's side, corner infielder Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker are the two names that feasibly could be moved. For Boston, it's corner outfielders Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran.

The Red Sox do not need Walker, a first baseman only, so Paredes is the only name that genuinely makes a lot of sense. He's a two-time All-Star with an exaggerated pull swing that could help him succeed as a righty at Fenway Park. But figuring out what Boston should give up for him is very tricky.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Which side says no to this mock trade?

Sep 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Brice Matthews (28) is greeted by teammates after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

The Astros seem to be holding out for Abreu, which makes sense because he was once their prospect before they sent him to Boston in the 2022 Christian Vázquez trade. Abreu is more valuable than Paredes by virtue of WAR, though, and comes with two more years of control.

So to make the trade "fair," Houston clearly has to include more. Here's a fairly simple formula for what that deal could look like, and surely no one from either fan base will be upset about us discussing it:

If one's first instinct is that Houston might hang up the phone in Boston's face, that's not necessarily unfair. But what other incentive do the Red Sox have to deal Abreu, now a two-time Gold Glover who still has room to grow offensively, and might become an instant 30-homer guy in Houston?

Matthews would provide the Red Sox a plan for the future if and when Paredes left after two seasons. He also would enable Boston to (potentially) flip a young infielder at the deadline, whether it's Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell, or Matthews himself.

The more we're talking about it, the less it feels like a deal could be close between the two sides. But from a Boston perspective, if the ask from Houston is Abreu, this deal is the only one that should reasonably be accepted.

More MLB: How Aroldis Chapman's Great Britain Denial Affects Red Sox