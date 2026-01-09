Red Sox Can’t Ignore NL Contender In Alex Bregman Talks

The Alex Bregman market remains one of the most interesting stories in Major League Baseball for the second straight offseason.

Last offseason, it was the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, and Detroit Tigers linked to him all winter. Boston ended up winning out just before Spring Training. Now, the market is in a similar position as it was last year. Slow-moving and with seemingly endless rumors.

The Red Sox and Cubs remain the two most prominent teams in the market. This year, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Toronto Blue Jays have also popped up. But with Ketel Marte staying in Arizona and the Blue Jays landing Kazuma Okamoto, neither seems very likely any longer.

The Red Sox can't let up

It's always positive to see some competition potentially out of the way, but Boston should be worrying about Chicago still. For example, MLB Network's Jon Morosi said on Thursday that if there's a big bat coming to Chicago this offseason, it will be Bregman.

“The Cubs are not done yet, and the one free agent bat that they remain linked to (is) Alex Bregman,” Morosi said on Thursday. “I do believe that the two strongest suitors right now for Bregman are the Cubs and the Red Sox. I do not have an indication now that the Tigers are in at the level of either Boston or the Cubs. The intriguing part of this for the Cubs is that they already have, of course, an incumbent third baseman in Matt Shaw. If they sign Bregman, especially if it's to a longer-term deal. You start to wonder, okay, does that mean you either move Shaw to second and trade Nico Hoerner? Or potentially have Shaw and in a super utility role and maybe even move Shaw, even though he is very young with a lot of upside...

"If there is a big bat coming to the north side, I believe the best opportunity for them will be Alex Bregman,” Morosi continued.

Now, there's a chance no big bats go to Chicago. But just because some of the competition seems to be off the board, it doesn't mean the Red Sox can take their foot off the gas.

