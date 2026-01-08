Red Sox Expert Identifies Red Flag In Bo Bichette's Boston Fit

Boston Red Sox fans who have watched their favorite team play the Toronto Blue Jays are all too familiar with Bo Bichette.

Bichette has long done damage against the Red Sox, and much of that damage has come at Fenway Park. He famously went 5-for-5 with a home run in a game in Boston in May of 2023, and in total, he's posted a .328 batting average and .907 OPS at Fenway across 35 games.

As Red Sox fans mull whether they'd like to see their team sign Bichette or incumbent third baseman Alex Bregman, they might be tempted by the former's past performance at Fenway. However, as one Red Sox expert pointed out Thursday, those results may be misleading.

Evidence suggests Bichette fits poorly at Fenway?

As Alex Speier of The Boston Globe pointed out on Thursday, there are red flags in Bichette's batted-ball profile that might signal he'd fit in worse as a full-time fit at Fenway Park than his previous success there would indicate.

"Despite his production at Fenway, Bichette’s spray chart isn’t necessarily ideal for the park. Whereas Bregman had one of the highest air-pull rates in the big leagues last year (24 percent of batted balls), Bichette sat at the opposite end of the spectrum (13 percent)," wrote Speier.

"Meanwhile, Bichette gets away with a high chase rate because he puts such pitches in play more than most. However, contact on pitches out of the strike zone often doesn’t age well, creating long-term risk for Bichette’s offensive profile."

Bichette hit 18 home runs this season, but according to Baseball Savant, he would have had just 12 expected home runs if he played all of his games at Fenway. In 2021, when he notched a career-high 29 home runs, he would have had just 24 expected to leave the yard at Fenway.

Not all righties fare well at Fenway, and though this isn't all meant to suggest that Bichette would be a flop in a Red Sox uniform, it's a worthy reminder that he wouldn't be a slam-dunk fit.

