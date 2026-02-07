Red Sox Fans Find Last-Second Trade Hope Before Spring Training

The Boston Red Sox have been stockpiling infielders over the last week and it sounds like they're not quite done yet.

Boston signed Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a big league deal, Brendan Rodgers to a minor league deal and claimed Tsung-Che Cheng off waivers. With the Red Sox looking for a way to bolster the infield with Alex Bregman out the door, it appears as though the club is attempting to give itself as many fliers as possible with Spring Training just days away from kicking off.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

With the Red Sox set to officially kick off Spring Training on Feb. 10, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe gave fans a bit of last-second hope and added more fuel to the idea of Boston adding another piece for the lineup.

The Red Sox aren't done yet

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"The Red Sox remain in the market for lineup help, two sources said," Abraham wrote. "With the free agent market running dry, their hope is to make a trade for an impactful hitter using prospects as opposed to subtracting from the major league roster. For now, the Sox are relentlessly acquiring other infielders, claiming Tsung-Che Cheng off waivers from the Nationals a day after they signed Brendan Rodgers to a minor league contract that included an invitation to Spring Training. Those moves came in the wake of signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa on Wednesday."

Abraham has been all over the report and this isn't the first time since the club landed Kiner-Falefa that he has reported that the club is still looking.

"Per several sources: Red Sox still trying to make a prospect-based trade for a legit bat," Abraham wrote. "Question is whether they can make such a deal without biting into the MLB roster."

Boston has a very good roster on paper right now heading into the 2026 season. It's not perfectly optimized, in large part due to the outfield surplus, but this team has talent and will be able to compete. Especially if the club really can bring in one more option.

More MLB: Forgotten Red Sox Righty Suddenly Back on MLB Radar