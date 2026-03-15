Red Sox Get Best-Case News After Marcelo Mayer Scratch

The Boston Red Sox had a serious scare on Sunday afternoon as Marcelo Mayer was scratched ahead of the club's clash against the Minnesota Twins.

Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reported that the reason why Mayer was scratched from the lineup was due to left knee soreness. Naturally, this led to a bit of a scare on social media with the fanbase. Mayer has massive potential, but injuries have played a role in his young career so far, including in 2025. His first season in the big leagues was cut short due to a wrist injury. With Mayer scratched, it unsurprisingly stoked the fears about injuries. But don't worry, Boston fans, everything is alright.

The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared on X after the contest that Mayer is alright and is expected to start on Tuesday.

The Red Sox infielder was scratched

Feb 27, 2026; North Port, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Marcelo Mayer (11) throws to first base in the second inning against the Atlanta Braves during spring training at CoolToday Park. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

"[Alex Cora] said Mayer is fine just knee soreness that cropped up pre game. He will sit tomorrow but start on Tuesday," McCaffrey wrote. "Also said [Trevor Story] is fine. He’s had a heavy workload doing extra defensive work so taking care of him late in camp. He’ll start Tuesday as well. (Monday is a road game)."

Cora said Mayer is fine just knee soreness that cropped up pre game. He will sit tomorrow but start on Tuesday



Also said Story is fine. He’s had a heavy workload doing extra defensive work so taking care of him late in camp. He’ll start Tuesday as well. (Monday is a road game) — Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) March 15, 2026

This is the best-case scenario for the young infielder right now. Obviously, there's a bit of nerves any time you see someone get scratched. That's especially the case when there are already a bit of injury concerns anyway for a player. But there's no need for concern right now for Mayer, despite the knee soreness on Sunday.

Mayer has played in eight games so far in Spring Training and has slashed .273/.407/.409 with one homer, two RBIs, five walks and three runs scored. As of this moment, Mayer looks like he should be the team's starting second baseman on Opening Day. There isn't an option for the club with more upside than him right now.

So, again, it's not shocking that there was asome concern on social media after Boston announced that Mayer was being scratched from the lineup. But he is okay. The Red Sox's infield picture has not shifted. Fortunately, Opening Day is under two weeks away as well.