Red Sox Great Dwight Evans Hints at Breakout for 'Special' Outfielder

If you're wondering which Boston Red Sox outfielders to get excited about in any given season, asking franchise icon Dwight Evans is a good place to start.

Evans, a three-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glover who frankly should be in the Baseball Hall of Fame, mastered the very difficult-to-play right field at Fenway Park. He's got respect for anyone who can match that skill, and in his two full seasons with Boston, 26-year-old Wilyer Abreu has proven to be up to the task.

Evans recently gave his take on Abreu's play in right, and if anyone was somehow having a difficult time boarding the Abreu hype train for 2026, it's likely the legend's words will give those folks a boost.

Evans' assessment of Abreu's right field play

Apr 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Wilyer Abreu (52) catches a fly ball hit by Chicago White Sox third base Lenyn Sosa (50) during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

“He does a lot of good things out there,” said Evans of Abreu, per Sean McAdam of MassLive. “He’s got a really good arm. And he wants to be good. He wants the ball hit to him, which is important. He knows situations. He’s never out there not knowing what to do. He’s on top of it.

“He’s got two Gold Gloves for a reason. He’s a great, great player. He’s special. He has fun playing the game, and that’s a missing element for a lot of players. They’re so serious, but he truly has a lot of fun. And he’s fun to watch.”

Abreu's defense sets the floor on his play very high when healthy, and it's also likely a key reason the Red Sox never really flirted with the idea of trading him away this winter. His offense is the more tantalizing part of his game, because when he's been on, he's also arguably been the most impactful hitter on the team.

Apparently, Evans has also shared some helpful pointers with Abreu.

“He’s given me a lot of good advice,” said Abreu, per McAdam. “He was the best ever playing there, so every time we talk, he’s got some good tips, especially with the Pesky Pole, because that’s the most difficult part to play, especially when the ball kicks off the wall with all the angles.

It's clear Evans believes in the potential for Abreu to grow into an All-Star. Will the third-year slugger follow through on all that promise?

