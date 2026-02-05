Red Sox Had Hidden Incentive to Sign Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Boston Red Sox fans, by and large, don't seem to be thrilled with the Isiah Kiner-Falefa deal.

MassLive's Chris Cotillo reported Wednesday night that Boston and Kiner-Falefa, the former Gold Glove utility man, were in agreement on a one-year, $6 million contract. With that came the widespread assumption that the more impactful infield bat fans were hoping for via trade wasn't coming anytime soon.

The Red Sox surely won't come right out and say more moves are off the table. But regardless of whether it's actually the case, there was an added incentive to sign Kiner-Falefa that wasn't simply due to the need for a second or third baseman.

Red Sox needed a backup shortstop plan?

As WEEI insider Rob Bradford pointed out on Wednesday night, the Red Sox likely saw Kiner-Falefa as a more capable backup shortstop than anyone else they previously had on the roster. Given Trevor Story's injury history, it made sense to pick up one more veteran in a vacuum, even if another big move was hypothetically coming.

"Kiner-Falefa immediately serves as the primary backup to shortstop Trevor Story. He also protects the team at key positions while introducing a player who is fresh off being a key contributor in a World Series run," Bradford wrote.

As fans will recall, Story may have stayed fully healthy last season, but his defense went in the tank in September. He was carrying the team's offense at the time, however. In theory, if his arm continues to regress, Boston could consider playing him at second base if Kiner-Falefa is having a solid year and looks good at short.

Even if the big infield acquisition isn't on its way now, it could be in the cards at the trade deadline. There's no sugarcoating what a disappointment it would be if Kiner-Falefa truly is the best infielder this team can acquire all year, but we shouldn't judge this roster yet as if it's a finished product.

