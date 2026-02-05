Red Sox's Surprise Isiah Kiner-Falefa Deal Explained

The Boston Red Sox have been looking for an infielder and seemingly found the answer on Wednesday.

It may not be the answer the fanbase wants, but Boston reportedly agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that the Red Sox were "closing in" on a deal and then ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the deal was agreed to.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Source: Red Sox are closing in on a deal with Isiah Kiner-Falefa," Cotillo reported.

"Infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote.

Breaking Down Red Sox's Reported Isiah Kiner-Falefa Deal

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) runs to first base after hitting a single during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Who is Isiah Kiner-Falefa?

Kiner-Falefa is a 30-year-old utility man with a Gold Glove Award under his belt. He has played all over the field, including second base, shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots. Kiner-Falefa has played for the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Overall, he's a career .262 hitter with 36 career homers.

Why Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Kiner-Falefa is a solid defensive player and gives the team flexibility to play him pretty much all over the field. In 2025, he slashed .262/.297/.334 with two homers, 40 RBIs and 21 doubles in 138 games played with the Blue Jays and Pirates.

AL East Experience

Kiner-Falefa has experience playing in the division, both as a member of the Blue Jays and the Yankees. Now, he joins the Red Sox after rolling with Toronto to the World Series this past fall.

How the roster fits with Isiah Kiner-Falefa

He brings much-needed flexibility and a right-handed bat. While he may not be a big-name addition, like the fanbase hoped for after losing Alex Bregman, he is talented and brings high-end defense with him. The Red Sox could plug him in anywhere, although second base seemingly would be the most likely option with reports pointing to the team preferring Marcelo Mayer at third base. It's hard to see another move coming. An infield of Marcelo Mayer at third base, Trevor Story at shortstop, Kiner-Falefa at second base and Willson Contreras at first base is better than it would've been before he was signed.

More MLB: Red Sox Mock Trade: Godfather Ketel Marte Offer to Try to Change D-Backs' Mind