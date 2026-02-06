Red Sox Shouldn't Ignore Insider's CJ Abrams-Nationals Proposal

The Boston Red Sox already landed an infielder who can help the club in 2026, but should they still be looking around for one more splash before Spring Training?

On Friday, Sean McAdam of MassLive.com reported that Boston is "very much" stilllooking for another infielder. There aren't many options out there right now. But, there also weren't many rumors connecting Boston to Isiah Kiner-Falefa before reports surfaced that a deal was being finalized, so who knows what Craig Breslow is cooking behind the scenes.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Also on Friday, ESPN's David Schoenfield shared a story in which he pitched mock trades that "could shake up Spring Training." If Breslow really is still looking for another infielder, he should get the Washington Nationals on the phone and offer Schoenfield's proposal.

The Red Sox should call the Nationals

Sep 22, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Nationals designated hitter CJ Abrams (5) reacts after a strikeout against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

"Nationals trade SS CJ Abrams to Red Sox for LHP Connolly Early, RHP Juan Valera, IF David Hamilton

OK, a trade with the Braves is a bit of a reach, so this one is more likely, with the Red Sox acquiring Abrams to play second base," Schoenfield wrote. "First off, new Nationals president of baseball operations Paul Toboni was hired away from the Red Sox, where he had served as an assistant GM the past two years and director of amateur scouting before that. He obviously knows the system, and the familiarity between the two front offices could help a deal come together.

"The return here is similar to the Atlanta trade proposal: two top pitching prospects (Early is No. 48 on ESPN's top 100 and Valera No. 90) plus Hamilton, who can fill the hole at shortstop. Like Baty, Abrams is a left-handed bat, so that's a slight negative for Boston, but this is arguably a safer trade than the one with the Mets. The Red Sox keep all four of their outfielders (there is still plenty of playing time to go around) while improving their infield without losing anybody forecast as a key contributor in 2026."

CJ Abrams is just 25 years old and has three seasons of control. He's a one-time All-Star and is coming off a very solid 2025 campaign. In 2025, he slashed .257/.315/.433 with 19 homers, 60 RBIs, 31 stolen bases, 35 doubles and 92 runs scored in 144 games played. Despite the fact that he's a left-handed hitter, if the Red Sox could get a young infielder like that in a deal that doesn't include one of the team's outfielders, that would be a dream scenario. There would still be a log jam, of course. But the value of this mock trade is too much to ignore.

Early is awesome, but there isn't a path to innings right now for him for 2026 with all of the depth. That could obviously change with injuries, but it is the case right now. Moving Hamilton wouldn't hurt Boston much with the depth, including Kiner-Falefa. Valera is the team's No. 11 prospect and is just 19 years old, so he wouldn't impact the big league club for likely years anyway.

Abrams is the type of infielder that does move the needle.

More MLB: Red Sox Mock Trade: Boston Sends Wilyer Abreu to Mets for Slugger