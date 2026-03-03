There are layers of debate to any important roster decision, and the Boston Red Sox have some big choices to make by the end of this month.

In particular, the No. 5 starter job has been a hot topic all winter, because the Red Sox went out and fortified their rotation in a major way. It has seemingly boiled down to newcomer Johan Oviedo battling rookie returners Payton Tolle and Connelly Early for the final slot at the back of the rotation.

Oviedo, the most experienced of the group, seems to have the edge on multiple fronts. But on Monday, one insider rightfully pointed out a key reason why it might make sense to send both Early and Tolle to Triple-A to begin the year that has little to do with their respective performances.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Red Sox would be smart to gain year of service time

Pitchers Payton Tolle (left) and Connelly Early (second from left) stand for the national anthem ahead of Triple-A Worcester's game at Polar Park on Aug. 21, 2025. | WooSox Photo/Ashley Green / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Cotillo of MassLive broke down how the Red Sox would likely take into consideration the chance to gain an extra year of service time for both Early and Tolle by sending them to Triple-A for the first several weeks of the season.

"If Oviedo wins the job as expected, the Red Sox intend to option Early and Tolle to Triple-A Worcester — not put them in the major league bullpen — to start the season. At that point, service time considerations would come squarely into play," Cotillo wrote.

"As 2026 begins, the Red Sox are incentivized — with an extra year of control over each pitcher hanging in the balance — to push back the clock a bit. ... If the pitchers spend a certain, cumulative amount of time in the minors at any point this year — 35 days for Early and 46 for Tolle — they would hit free agency a year later than expected (after 2032, not 2031)."

These timelines are favorable for the Red Sox in part because Early has looked a lot more polished since both debuted in the majors, both in the games that counted and thus far in spring training. He likely will warrant the first call-up if things stay on course.

Not for nothing, but Garrett Crochet and Ranger Suárez, the two top lefties in the Red Sox rotation, are both scheduled to hit free agency after the 2030 season (assuming Crochet exercises his opt-out), so having these two under control for two more years in their late 20s could be a real asset.

If we needed any more evidence that the most likely outcome for the Red Sox is to get both of these two lefties some seasoning, Cotillo was here to provide it. And Red Sox fans, who have quickly gotten hooked on Tolle and Early's personalities, will anxiously await their return if that happens.