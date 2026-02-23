Red Sox May Have Landed Two Opening Day Big-Leaguers in Brewers Trade

It's early in spring training, but Andruw Monasterio already appears to be emerging as one of the camp standouts for the Boston Red Sox.

Monasterio, the 28-year-old utility infielder who came over two weeks ago in the six-player trade with the Milwaukee Brewers, was seen as a nice depth piece at the time of the deal. But nearly everyone expected Caleb Durbin to be the only player coming to Boston who would make a significant impact on the major league roster this season.

It may be time to fully reevaluate that take, because Monasterio is quickly building a strong case for himself to make the team out of spring training. He's earned strong praise from manager Alex Cora, and he hit the team's first home run in Grapefruit League play on Saturday.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Monasterio's star continues to rise among Red Sox roster hopefuls

Aug 31, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Andruw Monasterio (14) runs towards third base against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

After Cora heaped praise on Monasterio on Thursday, the infielder came back from the weekend's action motivated to continue validating his skipper's confidence

“It’s a privilege for Alex Cora to say that about me,” Monasterio said, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “That made me so happy. So that gave me more energy to come to the field and make myself better. So that pushed me.”

“It makes me push myself to put me in a good position to make myself better and also give everything I’ve got to this team to help them win."

The situation for Monasterio is this: Because Romy Gonzalez is unlikely to be ready for opening day with a shoulder injury, there's an open competition for the last spot on the bench among position players. The main contenders alongside the ex-Brewer are Nate Eaton, who was on the playoff roster, and non-roster invite Brendan Rodgers.

“Fighting for a spot, I’ve never saw it like that,” Monasterio said, per Smith. “I just do my job and what I need to do. At the end of the day, the last decision is the manager and the front office. ... Last year, I didn’t break camp (with the Brewers) but I also spent five months in the big leagues."

The final 4 1/2 weeks before opening day could still bring about twists and turns, and as Monasterio hints, missing the cut for March 25 doesn't mean a player won't make an impact later on.

But Monasterio is a name to keep watching over those 4 1/2 weeks, because he seems to be surprising even the Red Sox with how much potential he has.