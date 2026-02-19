Red Sox Non-Roster Invite Has Real Shot to Make Team in Camp

The Boston Red Sox have some interesting roster battles forming during spring training, perhaps none more so that the final utility spot on the bench.

If Romy Gonzalez had arrived at spring training in full health, this would hardly be a discussion. But with the Red Sox's primary lefty-killer nursing a shoulder issue that will likely cause him to miss opening day, there are a few primary contenders to take over that role against southpaws.

That means non-roster invite Brendan Rodgers, a former Gold Glover with the Colorado Rockies, might have a legitimate shot to win an opening day job over the likes of Nate Eaton and Andruw Monasterio.

Why Brendan Rodgers could make the team

Houston Astros second baseman Brendan Rodgers (1) hits a three-run home run during the seventh inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As if to confirm the notion that Rodgers was in the mix, Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed some of the 29-year-old's pluses during his media availability on Wednesday.

“Good defender, obviously,” Cora said, per Sean McAdam of MassLive. “We think offensively, there’s more there. But the way he moves (is impressive). (Monday), he took grounders at third, (Tuesday), he took grounders at second. He’s a Gold Glover, we’re happy that he’s here.”

We shouldn't get too far ahead of ourselves, as there are obvious reasons Rodgers was forced to sign a minor-league deal. He put up a .544 OPS in 42 games for the Houston Astros last season before suffering a multitude of injuries during a gruesome collision on a minor-league rehab assignment that ended his year.

However, this is a player who was once the third overall pick in the draft (one spot behind Alex Bregman), has a Gold Glove to his name, has established middle-infield chemistry with shortstop Trevor Story, and owns a career OPS over .800 against left-handed pitchers.

In other words, Rodgers also isn't your typical non-roster invite.

The primary names Rodgers will have to fend off are Nate Eaton, who might have the inside track after making Boston's playoff roster last year, and Andruw Monasterio, who also has a nice track record against lefties and came over in the trade last week with the Milwaukee Brewers.