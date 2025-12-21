Red Sox, Munetaka Murakami Rumors Heating Up

UPDATE: ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Sunday that Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami is in agreement with the Chicago White Sox on a two-year deal.



"Breaking: Third baseman Munetaka Murakami and the Chicago White Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $34 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "Murakami, 25, is the single-season home run champion in Japan and will bring his prodigious power to a rebuilding White Sox team."



Another slugger off the board.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: The Boston Red Sox need to add at least one or two significant bats to the middle of the order and it sounds like there's at least one interest in one of the offseason's most intriguing free agents.

Munetaka Murakami, most recently of the Yakult Swallows in Nippon Professional Baseball, has until Monday afternoon to agree to terms on a deal with a big league club. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported on X that Boston has “kicked the tires” on Murakami as well as fellow Japanese slugger Kazuma Okamoto.

"I’ve asked around on Murakami and Okamoto and been told the Red Sox have 'kicked the tires' on them (for what it's worth)."

The Red Sox could use more pop

On top of this, Livedoor News, an outlet out of Japan, reported that the Red Sox, Seattle Mariners, and Los Angeles Angels are all in on Murakami.

"The Mariners, Angels, and Red Sox have all been said to be trying to acquire Murakami, but there are also concerns about his high strikeout rate and defensive ability, so the possibility of a short-term contract is also being considered," the outlet wrote. "However, because posting negotiations are conducted with careful consideration of terms and conditions until the very last minute, it is not uncommon for the negotiation period to be used to its fullest extent to result in a last-minute contract.

"On the other hand, if no agreement is reached after signing with one of the 30 major league teams by the deadline, the player will, in principle, remain with Yakult."

It's important to note that this is based on a translation from an article written in Japanese. The translation may not be one-to-one, but it is still intriguing. Multiple outlets -- Cotillo with MassLive and Livedoor News -- have at least mentioned Boston with the hulking slugger.

Although Murakami may not be a household name yet among MLB fans, he's someone who could help this club a lot. He can play first or third base and has massive power. Since 2019, Pete Alonso has hit 264 homers in 1,008 games played and is 31 years old. Since 2018, Murakami has hit 265 homers in 1,003 games and is 25 years old. His posting period ends on Monday.

