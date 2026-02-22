Former Red Sox Lefty Considering Retirement After 13 Seasons

The Boston Red Sox's roster is in a very good place and should be able to contend in 2026, barring significant injuries.

Injuries are bound to happen but on paper, this team is loaded. If the club wants to make another move, arguably all that is left is adding a lefty reliever. Boston's bullpen is good on paper, but thin on lefties right now. Fortunately, MassLive.com's Sean McAdam reported that the club is still in the market for another lefty. In the process, he dropped an interesting nugget and noted that former Red Sox lefty reliever Justin Wilson is "leaning toward retirement."

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Over the winter, the team dealt away a handful of lefty relievers, including Brennan Bernardino and Chris Murphy while electing not to re-sign Justin Wilson and Steven Matz," McAdam wrote. "That’s left the Red Sox without a lot of lefty options to pair with mainstays Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Slaten and Greg Weissert. The Sox intend to have scouts looking at some lefty relievers in rival camps, both in games and in back-field workouts. There remains a handful of veteran lefty relievers still available on the free agent market, including Jalen Beeks, Danny Coulombe, Colin Poche and Joey Lucchesi. Wilson, meanwhile, is said to be leaning toward retirement.

The former Red Sox hurler is up in the air for 2026

Oct 1, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Justin Wilson (32) pitches during the third inning against the New York Yankees during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"Many of those free agents have been seeking major league deals, while teams, this late in spring, have been more focused on minor league deals with invitations to big league camp. The fact that camps are underway and exhibition games are being played could exert some pressure on the free agents to accept NRI (non-roster invitation) deals."

Wilson spent the 2025 season in Boston and was very solid with a 3.35 ERA and a 57-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 48 1/3 innings pitched. Overall, Wilson has a 3.59 ERA in 13 big league seasons across 648 total appearances.

If this is it for Wilson, he had a very good career. He actually could solve the Red Sox's lefty hole. But if this is it for him, hopefully he finds what he's looking for in his next chapter.