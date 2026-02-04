Conflicting Nico Hoerner Reports Complicate Fit for Red Sox

The Major League Baseball offseason always leads to a wide range of chatter, speculation and conflicting reports.

Until deals actually break, there’s no way to know what is real out there simply because there is so much noise. When it comes to the Boston Red Sox right now, a perfect example is Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner.

Hoerner is someone who has been consistently linked to the Red Sox after the Cubs landed Alex Bregman. The Cubs seemingly have a surplus of infielders with Bregman, Hoerner, Matt Shaw, Dansby Swanson and Michael Busch all in the mix. The Red Sox notably have a hole in the infield because Bregman walked. But there has been conflicting chatter out there.

New York Post MLB insider Joel Sherman suggested that the Cubs have been "open" to dealing Hoerner in a column on Tuesday.

"The Cubs were open to moving [Nico Hoerner] at points during this offseason, especially after the signing of Alex Bregman that could allow Matt Shaw to shift to second base," Sherman wrote. "... He is due $12 million for 2026 before becoming a free agent, and the Cubs would have to get a strong return to consider dealing him."

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal said on Tuesday that the Cubs "do not want to trade him."

"If you want Nico Hoerner from the Cubs, you'd better be prepared to give up an awful lot. The Cubs do not want to trade him. I don't know exactly where this is going with them. Clearly, though, they need that additional bat. That one more offensive piece. The guy who would've been perfect was Ketel Marte. But Ketel Marte, as the Diamondbacks stand right now is not getting traded."

So, what does this all mean for the Red Sox? There's a chance that this could all end up meaning nothing. Rumors swirl but that doesn't mean a deal is guaranteed in any way. For example, early in the offseason, Boston was one of the teams most consistently linked to Pete Alonso. Although the Red Sox were in the running for him, when offers came in, the Red Sox came up short. The rumors continue to swirl but there is no end in sight.

