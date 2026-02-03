Red Sox Sign 35-Year-Old Right-Hander in Free Agency

As spring training approaches, the Boston Red Sox appear to be sneaking in at least one more minor-league signing.

Red Sox fans are likely well aware that pitching is the current strength of the roster, and on top of the proven arms the team already has locked into roster spots, there are going to be a ton of veterans in Fort Myers looking to edge out some of those on the bubble.

According to Ari Alexander of WHDH-TV, the Red Sox and right-hander Vinny Nittoli agreed to a minor-league deal with a non-roster invite to spring training. The 35-year-old, who has four partial seasons of major league experience, last pitched for the Baltimore Orioles in 2024.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Nittoli joins loaded non-roster competition

Jun 16, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Oakland Athletics pitcher Vinny Nittoli (64) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning of game one of a double header at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

In terms of the known arms that will be coming to camp, Nittoli doesn't have a ton of intrigue. He's a 35-year-old righty whose average fastball velocity sat at 90.8 mph during the 2024 season, which would have ranked among the lowest in the majors if he had enough pitches to qualify.

Nittoli was on a minor-league deal with the Milwaukee Brewers last season and pitched to a 3.86 ERA in 27 Triple-A appearances before he was released. He caught on with the Orioles again after that, but put up a 6.35 ERA in 10 Triple-A appearances, which got him released once more.

In his major league career for the Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Athletics, and Orioles, Capra has an impressive 2.41 ERA, but only across 18 2/3 innings. He's never pitched more than 12 major league innings in a single season.

Apropos of nothing, Nittoli is also the second Red Sox minor-league signing named Vinny who played for the Triple-A Nashville Sounds last year, joining infielder Vinny Capra.

Some of the names Nittoli will be joining as Red Sox non-roster invites with major league experience: Hobie Harris, Seth Martinez, Tayron Guerrero, and Devin Sweet. All will be at long odds to crack the opening day roster, but the nature of pitching is that if you show up and dominate, you'll get a look.

More MLB: Why Red Sox Didn't Trade for Brendan Donovan, Explained