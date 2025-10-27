Red Sox's 25-Year-Old Undrafted Free Agent Retires From Professional Baseball

Inside The Red Sox

Feb 18, 2019; Lee County, FL, USA; A general view of a Boston Red Sox helmet as Boston Red Sox center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. (19) walks on the field during a spring training workout at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
The Boston Red Sox's farm system thinned out ever so slightly at the end of last week.

Catcher and right-handed pitcher Matt Donlan was an undrafted free-agent signing for the Red Sox in 2022 out of the University of Connecticut. Though he never put up standout offensive stats, he progressed from Low-A to Double-A in his first 2 1/2 seasons before landing on the injured list this year.

After not playing in an official game at any point this season, Donlan decided to hang up his cleats at age 25. According to the official Minor League Baseball transactions log, Donlan went on the voluntarily retired list last Thursday.

Donlan retires after injury-shortened 2025 campaign

Donlan wasn't having the results he or the Red Sox might have wanted at the plate in his time as a minor-league catcher, producing a .536 OPS in 37 games. He was in the process of converting to a right-handed pitcher, making two scoreless appearances for Double-A Portland last August.

Unfortunately, disaster struck as Donlan tore the UCL in his right elbow and required Tommy John surgery later in August. The injury occurred at a bad time in the season, preventing him from rehabbing in time to return to competition this year.

Donlan spent the entire 2025 season on the minor-league injured list, getting transferred from the 60-day IL to the full-season IL on Mar. 20. He retired without a professional home run, but he did manage 17 hits, including six doubles, and picked up seven RBIs.

Donlan began his college career at Division II Stonehill College before transferring to Connecticut for the 2022 season. He also played in the highly-regarded Cape Cod Baseball League the summer before his senior year.

Boston presumably replaced Donlan on its minor-league catching depth chart when he was injured a year ago, and a farm system rarely lacks additional pitchers. He didn't necessarily have a spot to replace, but it's still a credit to him that he made it as far as he did in the professional baseball ranks.

