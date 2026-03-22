Skip to main content
Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox's $60 Million Investment on the Rocks, But There's Still Time

It's not an ideal situation, but it's a salvageable one
Jackson Roberts|
WooSox first baseman Kristian Campbell hops to field a ball versus the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders on Friday July 18, 2025 at Polar Park in Worcester.
WooSox first baseman Kristian Campbell hops to field a ball versus the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders on Friday July 18, 2025 at Polar Park in Worcester. | Alan Arsenault/Special to the Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In this story:

Boston Red Sox

Perhaps the biggest surprise about the Boston Red Sox optioning Kristian Campbell to Triple-A on Saturday, from an aerial view, was that it wasn't a surprise at all.

At this time last year, Campbell was getting ready to start for the Red Sox on opening day in Arlington, Tex. This year, it's become clear that he's got a lot of holes in his game to plug before he can become a reliable big-leaguer, and that's not typically what a team wants to see from a player it invested in.

Campbell's eight-year. $60 million extension has become the butt of Red Sox haters' jokes, and there's no avoiding that for now. But there's also still quite a long time for that extension to turn around, and here's why:

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Campbell's extension broken down

Campbell
Worcester’s Kristian Campbell watches his two-run home run in the fifth inning against Lehigh Valley July 29 at Polar Park. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The thing about a team-friendly extension like Campbell's is that it takes a very, very bad outcome from the player to hurt the club. Campbell has to be something for the Red Sox at some point, yes. But he's got a lot longer to sort things out than some might think.

Because he has two option years remaining, Campbell can be freely sent up and down until the spring of his age-26 season. The extension guaranteed him $2.25 million this year and $3.25 million next year.

From a luxury tax standpoint, Campbell's payroll hit of $7.5 million per year, while not necessarily ideal, is far from the top thing putting strain on the front office's budget. Masataka Yoshida makes almost three times that amount. And by the end of Campbell's deal, he'll be a luxury tax cheat code, assuming he's still around.

Is it encouraging that Campbell batted .220 with 11 strikeouts in 41 at-bats this spring? Certainly not. His swing adjustments haven't kicked in the way the Red Sox were hoping, and unless he makes a miraculous return to the infield and Marcelo Mayer struggles, or unless half the Red Sox's outfield gets hurt, he doesn't have much of a lane to return.

But the thing about baseball is that the good hitters always find a way. If Campbell's at-bat quality ever catches up to his immense bat speed, a spot will open up, and there's still time for that to occur.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Boston Red Sox On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com

Home/Boston Red Sox News