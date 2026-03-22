Red Sox's $60 Million Investment on the Rocks, But There's Still Time

Perhaps the biggest surprise about the Boston Red Sox optioning Kristian Campbell to Triple-A on Saturday, from an aerial view, was that it wasn't a surprise at all.

At this time last year, Campbell was getting ready to start for the Red Sox on opening day in Arlington, Tex. This year, it's become clear that he's got a lot of holes in his game to plug before he can become a reliable big-leaguer, and that's not typically what a team wants to see from a player it invested in.

Campbell's eight-year. $60 million extension has become the butt of Red Sox haters' jokes, and there's no avoiding that for now. But there's also still quite a long time for that extension to turn around, and here's why:

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Campbell's extension broken down

Worcester’s Kristian Campbell watches his two-run home run in the fifth inning against Lehigh Valley July 29 at Polar Park. | Rick Cinclair/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The thing about a team-friendly extension like Campbell's is that it takes a very, very bad outcome from the player to hurt the club. Campbell has to be something for the Red Sox at some point, yes. But he's got a lot longer to sort things out than some might think.

Because he has two option years remaining, Campbell can be freely sent up and down until the spring of his age-26 season. The extension guaranteed him $2.25 million this year and $3.25 million next year.

From a luxury tax standpoint, Campbell's payroll hit of $7.5 million per year, while not necessarily ideal, is far from the top thing putting strain on the front office's budget. Masataka Yoshida makes almost three times that amount. And by the end of Campbell's deal, he'll be a luxury tax cheat code, assuming he's still around.

Is it encouraging that Campbell batted .220 with 11 strikeouts in 41 at-bats this spring? Certainly not. His swing adjustments haven't kicked in the way the Red Sox were hoping, and unless he makes a miraculous return to the infield and Marcelo Mayer struggles, or unless half the Red Sox's outfield gets hurt, he doesn't have much of a lane to return.

But the thing about baseball is that the good hitters always find a way. If Campbell's at-bat quality ever catches up to his immense bat speed, a spot will open up, and there's still time for that to occur.