Red Sox's New Flurry of Roster Moves Sets Up Bullpen Showdown

After some important revelations on Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer surfaced earlier on Saturday, the Boston Red Sox made a full round of spring training roster cuts.

According to an official team announcement, Campbell was optioned to Triple-A, while six others were reassigned to minor-league camp: pitchers Alec Gamboa, Tayron Guerrero, and Kyle Keller, catcher Jason Delay, infielder Vinny Capra, and outfielder Braiden Ward.

The #RedSox today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/sjGJxBK4Zy — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 21, 2026

There are a few opening day implications from this decision, the most important of which is probably the impending showdown for the final spot in the Boston bullpen.

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Where things stand entering final few days of spring

Mar 2, 2026; Dunedin, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Matt Thaiss (25) singles during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Guerrero and Keller, in particular, seemed to have a shot at winning a job at different points during camp. Ultimately, the former didn't have enough recent success at a high level, while the latter was too inconsistent to make the club as a non-roster invite.

Now, Rule 5 pickup Ryan Watson and newcomer Tommy Kahnle are likely the two top contenders for one more bullpen spot, though it gets complicated if the Red Sox decide to carry an extra long man, which would mean rookie Payton Tolle or Connelly Early making the team.

The catching mix is now down to Connor Wong vs. Matt Thaiss for the backup spot behind Carlos Narváez, with the former as the heavy favorite and the latter possessing an upward mobility clause that would allow him to jump to another team if it wanted him on its opening day roster (assuming the Red Sox don't match that).

Ward, the 27-year-old speedster acquired this offseason in a trade with the Colorado Rockies, was one of the most fun players to watch play spring training games in recent memory. Entering Saturday, he had a .489 on-base percentage in 20 games, while stealing 18 bases, which is a spring record dating back to at least 2006.

Capra and Gamboa are names to watch in the minors as the year progresses, but likely didn't have a shot to contribute early in the regular season.