Red Sox's Brayan Bello Provides Clarity on End of WBC Stint

Team Dominican Republic plays in the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals on Friday, but Boston Red Sox starter Brayan Bello won't be there.

After throwing five excellent innings on Monday against Team Israel in the D.R.'s third of four pool play wins, Bello reportedly returned to Red Sox camp in Fort Myers on Friday. According to Tim Healey of The Boston Globe, the right-hander needed to get his work in with the Red sox, since the WBC schedule didn't line up the way Boston and Bello needed it to.

"Brayan Bello said through an interpreter that he didn’t think he could get his needed work/innings with the Dominican, so he’ll pitch for the Red Sox against the (Atlanta) Braves tomorrow instead. He’ll rejoin the DR Sunday to watch if they still are playing," wrote Healey on X.

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Bello did Red Sox fans proud in WBC

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Bello, 27, could have returned on normal rest to pitch Sunday's game for the D.R., which would be against the winner of Team USA and Team Canada, But that game, as Bello told Healey, will be started by Luis Severino, who pitched the D.R.'s second pool play game.

Cristopher Sánchez, the runner-up in last year's National League Cy Young Award race, will start Friday's game for the D.R. against Team Korea, which would be a massive upset if the Dominicans somehow took the loss.

Bello went five innings against Team Israel, striking out seven batters and allowing just one hit, a solo home run from Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Spencer Horwitz to right-center field at loanDepot Park. His rejuvenated curveball looked particularly wicked, far better than it was in his first two outings at Red Sox camp.

Bello will be facing an Atlanta lineup without superstar outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who plays for Team Venezuela in a quarterfinal matchup against Japan on Saturday. But one would figure most of the other Braves regulars would be in there.

Red Sox fans can be proud of the effort Bello put forth in his lone WBC start, even if the Dominican fans are disappointed they won't get to see him again at any point in the tournament.