Red Sox Saw Under-the-Radar Positive Sign During Framber Valdez Drama

Tuesday night wasn't just a big win on the scoreboard for the Boston Red Sox, but it was the kind of game that had the potential to spark a hot streak.

We know about the drama. Boston and the Detroit Tigers cleared the benches in the top of the fourth inning when starter Framber Valdez blatantly plunked Trevor Story. We also know the offense had put up 10 runs already by that point in the game, a massive development in its own right.

However, what may have flown slightly under the radar was Brayan Bello's outstanding performance. With seven great innings under his belt, Bello looked like a new man, and he summed up perfectly what that could mean moving forward.

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Brayan Bello's night, broken down

Apr 29, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Brayan Bello (66) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

In his first outing of the season in which the Red Sox used an opener in front of him, Bello was under control from the jump. His first inning took just seven pitches, and he stayed efficient through his first seven-inning outing of the year, allowing just one run and scattering four hits.

Bello managed seven strikeouts, which isn't a huge number, but it was his most of the season by a long shot. He lowered his season ERA from 9.12 to 7.44 -- obviously still far from where he wants it to be, but it's progress.

“There’s a lot of season remaining,” Bello said through interpreter Carlos Villoria Benítez, per Chris Cotillo of MassLive. “For me, the season starts today.”

That statement could apply to the whole Red Sox team, frankly.

As the Red Sox's rotation starts to become whole again with the expected Wednesday return of Sonny Gray, Bello knows he has to keep up the good outings if he wants to avoid questions about his standing on the squad.

Rookie Payton Tolle has been pitching his tail off, so if Garrett Crochet and Ranger Suárez are both back in the fold within the next couple of weeks, it would be a tough decision to boot someone between Tolle, Bello, and Connelly Early.