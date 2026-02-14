Red Sox's Carlos Narváez Takes Hard Stance on Future in Boston

The Boston Red Sox certainly hit a home run with their acquisition of catcher Carlos Narváez ahead of the 2025 season.

At the time, the Narváez deal seemingly didn't move the needle for Boston on paper. Connor Wong was expected to be the team's starter and Narváez was a guy in contention for the No. 2 spot. He won the job and entered camp as a depth option but quickly took over as the team's No. 1 catcher after Wong got hurt. He made the most of his opportunity and finished sixth in the American League Rookie of the Year Award voting. Narváez slashed .241/.306/.419 with 15 homers, 50 RBIs and 27 doubles in 118 games played.

Spring Training is in full swing and Red Sox manager Alex Cora confirmed on Saturday that the expectation is that Narváez is the team's starter right now, as transcribed by the Boston Herald's Gabrielle Starr.

“I think Carlos earned the right to be the starter,” Cora said.

The Red Sox catcher is someone fans should be excited about

Sep 24, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Boston Red Sox catcher Carlos Narvaez (75) and relief pitcher Payton Tolle (70) celebrate a win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

That's not all. Narváez, who won't be a free agent until 2031, also made it known that he wants to spend his entire career in Boston, per Starr.

"The only thing I may say is I would love to be a Red Sox forever,” Narváez said. “I would like to retire with this team. We haven’t talked about it, hopefully that will come in the future. ... That’s something that I’m not paying attention to right now. Of course, I would love it, but we’ve got different goals this year, and I think this year is going to be very important for us, for everybody.

"We got our goal set. Like, individual things, personal things that will come in the future, and of course I’m more than happy and welcome if that happens, but as of now, our goal is to get a World Series ring this year.”

The Red Sox certainly struck gold by bringing Narváez in last year.

