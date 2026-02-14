Red Sox Little-Known Prospect Hits 96 MPH vs. Roman Anthony

The Boston Red Sox are in full force right now in Spring Training and haven't even technically had their first full squad workout.

Pitchers and catchers were scheduled to report to camp by Feb. 10. The first full squad workout for the club is scheduled for Feb. 15. While this is the case, plenty of the team's position players are in town already, including Roman Anthony.

It was a big day for Anthony on Friday. Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that the young Boston star has been selected to replace Corbin Carroll on Team USA in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Apr 29, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; A view of the Boston Red Sox logo and a field bag during batting practice before the game between the Texas Rangers and the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"Roman Anthony’s ascent is about to reach its biggest stage yet," Healey wrote. "The Red Sox wunderkind will play for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, a league source said, as long as he passes his routine start-of-camp physical on Saturday as expected. Anthony will be an injury replacement for the Diamondbacks’ Corbin Carroll, who is out because of a broken bone in his right hand — meaning not only is a roster spot available, but so is a significant role in the outfield."

Anthony took part in the action on Friday as well in camp. One intriguing nugget that dropped on Friday was from Andrew Parker of Baseball Now involving an at-bat with Anthony. Little-known prospect Alex Bouchard took the mound in the backfields and hit 96 miles per hour on the radar gun while facing Anthony and Nate Eaton in live at-bats.

"Alex Bouchard touched 96 mph today while facing Roman Anthony and Nate Eaton in live at-bats," Parker wrote. "Bouchard, who models his pitching repertoire after Seattle Mariners' star pitcher Bryan Woo, has been a bit of a late bloomer after recovering from Tommy John surgery while being drafted."

Parker has been all over the minor league news of the week so far. This is yet another intriguing update. Bouchard is a 22-year-old hurler who was a 14th-round pick in the 2024 Major League Baseball Draft. His first season of professional baseball came in 2025 as he logged a 5.16 ERA in 10 overall appearances, including eight starts, between the FCL Red Sox and Class-A Salem. This is a guy who Red Sox fans may not have heard of to this point, but he was bringing the heat on Friday against one of the brightest, young guys in baseball.

