Red Sox's Next Target Emerges After Cubs Sign Alex Bregman

If you have been in the cohort of Boston Red Sox fans who were hoping for Alex Bregman to return to the organization in 2026, you will be disappointed.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported on Saturday night that Bregman and the Chicago Cubs agreed to terms on a mammoth five-year, $175 million deal.

"Breaking: Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a free agent contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan initially reported.

The Red Sox missed out

Passan quickly followed up with the contract details.

"Third baseman Alex Bregman and the Chicago Cubs are in agreement on a five-year, $175 million contract, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "One year after their failed pursuit of Bregman in free agency, the Cubs land one of the biggest bats of the winter."

If you're a Red Sox fan, this isn't likely what you wanted to see. But USA Today's Bob Nightengale quickly reported that the Red Sox will turn their focus to former Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Bo Bichette now.

"The Boston Red Sox will now turn their sights to Bo Bichette," Nightengale wrote.

Bichette has been a popular name linked to Boston for weeks and now a move appears to be very necessary. The Red Sox are a team that entered the offseason loudly letting the world know that they would be looking to add at least one and potentially two high-end bats. They entered the Pete Alonso sweepstakes and missed out because their offer was lower than the smaller-market Baltimore Orioles. They were publicly linked to Kyle Schwarber, but he returned to the Philadelphia Phillies. They were linked to Ketel Marte, but he was pulled off the trade block. Now Bregman, who was viewed as the team's priority, is gone to a team Boston beat out for his services last offseason.

Bichette would be a very good piece to add. But Bregman is 31 years old and got $175 million. Bichette is 27 years old, so it's safe to say he will end up getting more. At this point -- especially for all of the talking the organization did -- they need something. Bichette is the most logical fit. Eugenio Suárez would be good, but he doesn't move the needle the same. If the Red Sox want to get crazy, Kyle Tucker is still out there for the taking. But, again, they haven't met the mark in free agency so far so it's hard to believe they would reach the necessary price point.

Bichette is the most obvious fit. You can plug him in at second base or third base and have Marcelo Mayer play the other spot. But this is a hit.

