Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval Gets Head-Scratching Roster Prediction

The Boston Red Sox have numerous players facing uncertain futures, but left-handed pitcher Patrick Sandoval's situation might be the most confusing.

Sandoval, who signed a two-year, $18.25 million deal with the Red Sox in December 2024, has yet to throw a single pitch in a Boston uniform. He is 19 months removed from Tommy John surgery and could appear in a spring training game soon, but his path to the opening day roster remains murky.

With the Red Sox's rotation loaded to the brim with top talent, Sandoval has been frequently floated this spring as a trade candidate. But rather than being shipped out of town, one insider believes Sandoval could find himself in a totally unfamiliar role in Boston to begin the year.

Could Sandoval be headed to the bullpen?

Jun 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

On Monday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic projected the Red Sox's opening day roster and placed Sandoval as the long man in the bullpen, which would require him to be ready to play a role for this team by March 26, but still be as blocked in the rotation as he appears to be now.

"Cora always likes to have one pitcher in long relief early in the year to protect starters’ workloads — Sandoval could fit that mold," McCaffrey wrote.

"Though he started for most of his career, Sandoval has limited experience in relief and said earlier this camp that he’d be willing to take whatever role is available. He’s also out of options, so he’ll need to make the active roster for the Red Sox to keep him unless he starts the season on the injured list."

The Red Sox are in a tough spot here, but there's an argument to be made that Sandoval going to the bullpen would be a waste of an asset. He'd be the most expensive 13th man on any team's pitching staff, and if there's any hope of trading him, it's likely to fill in as a starter elsewhere.

If the Red Sox are committed to keeping Sandoval around and giving him a chance to help the team win a championship in his walk year, though, perhaps building him up as a long reliever is the best way to keep him involved while the rotation remains healthy.