Red Sox $18M Vet Weeks Away From Game Action After Lost Season

Who will be the Boston Red Sox's No. 5 starting pitcher when the 2026 season opens up?

There are a few options to keep an eye on. The most likely options for the No. 5 spot are Johan Oviedo, Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, Connelly Early and Payton Tolle. Oviedo was acquired from the Pittsburgh Pirates throughout the offseason. Crawford has been with the club, but missed the 2025 season. Sandoval also missed the 2025 season. Early and Tolle are both electric prospects with all of the potential in the world. They're going to help at some point, whether that is Opening Day, later in the season or in 2027.

It's too early to know who will land the job, although Oviedo seems like the most likely option as of writing. The competition will heat up over the next few weeks, though. For example, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that Sandoval is a "couple of weeks" away from getting into Spring Training games.

The Red Sox hurler is working his way back

Feb 18, 2025; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Patrick Sandoval (43) participates in media day at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

"Left-hander Patrick Sandoval indicated he is a couple of weeks away from getting into Grapefruit League games," Healey wrote. "After another session of live batting practice late next week, he’ll play in at least one minor league scrimmage. The Sox are taking it slow with him after he missed 2025 because of Tommy John surgery."

The second he's ready to pitch in games, this competition will get even more interesting. He may not be ready to pitch in games, but Sandoval already has impressed Red Sox manager Alex Cora.

“What Sandoval did today, that’s impressive," Cora said on Feb. 13. "That's good to see. Besides the person, but he's a good pitcher. For him to be in that spot, that caught my attention. Let’s put it that way.”'

Sandoval signed a two-year, $18.25 million deal with the Red Sox before the 2025 season but missed the season. He's working his way back and should have a role in 2026, whether that is the rotation or bullpen.

Boston's rotation is loaded with options. No matter who wins the No. 5 starting job, Boston is going to be in a good position when the 2026 season opens up, barring injuries. Boston dealt with pitching injuries down the stretch in 2025. The club is in a position right now to be covered pretty much no matter what happens from a pitching perspective.