Red Sox’s Payton Tolle Caught in Trade Frenzy But Doesn't Want Out

If you're a Boston Red Sox fan, it's hard not to like young flamethrower Payton Tolle.

The 6'6'' lefty made his big league debut in 2025 as the Red Sox were struggling to keep guys healthy with his blistering fastball and even more electric mustache. He gave the team an extra arm down the stretch and is someone right on the doorstep of being a consistent big league contributor. It doesn't hurt that he's also now ranked as Boston's No. 1 overall prospect.

While this is the case, his name was out there throughout the offseason as a potential trade chip as Boston overhauled its roster. Fortunately, the Red Sox never ended up moving him. Earlier in the week, Tolle joined the "Section 10" podcast and opened up about the rumors.

The Red Sox did the right thing not trading Payton Tolle

"It's definitely a little bit of both," Tolle said. "It's nice to be wanted, I guess. It's a weird way of putting that. It is nice to be talked about. It is nice in that aspect but it's also like, I really don't want to go. Just keep me around as long as you want me because I love this place. I guess it's part of the job and it's going to be, I think, for however long it's part of baseball. It's going forever to be a thing that's like: 'Oh, it's a trade rumor. Blah, blah, blah.'

"Some AI bot is running Twitter and has got me in 50 different trades and it's like, 'Alright, dude. Like, sick, but this is a little much sometimes.' It's nice, but you can't control it. There's only like, I've said it one time, there's only one person who really knows and one person who kind of knows and that's God and Craig Breslow. You've got to trust them."

Arguably, the Red Sox made the right call in keeping Tolle. First off, the price of pitching is only increasing. If you have a 6'6'' flamethrower with front-of-the-rotation potential under team control, you don't move them unless you are given a clear-cut superstar. On another note, Tolle brings electricity with him. The Major League Baseball season is long. It's a 162-game marathon that isn't always pretty. Having a guy around who can get a room full of people in the organization fired up and excited is almost as important as the performance on the field.

There's no denying the fact that the rumors were loud throughout the offseason, but the Red Sox arguably made the right choice.