Alex Cora Admits Reality as Red Sox Starters Battle for No. 5 Spot

The Boston Red Sox are loaded with exciting starting pitching right now, but don't expect to see a six-man rotation early on in the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora opened up about Boston's rotation and what the team is looking for when it comes to the battle for the No. 5 spot in the rotation. In the process, he noted that a six-man rotation is not coming, as transcribed by Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald.

"I think in the beginning just go out there and compete and then we’ll decide what we want to do, where we go,” Cora said. “Roster construction is always important, that’s the key, especially early in the season, understanding in this case the vast majority of the guys that are competing have options. Not everyone can be in the big leagues, we’re not going to a six-man rotation, I can tell you that right now.

The Red Sox's rotation battle is going to be worth watching

Dec 9, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora speaks with the media during the 2025 MLB Winter Meetings at Signia by Hilton Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

“We just have to be patient and what we decide is for the benefit of the team early on,” he continued. “There’s going to be guys pitching in Triple-A who are going to be hungry and ready for whenever we call their name to come to the big leagues.”

For Boston, the most likely starting rotation on paper right now looks like Garrett Crochet, Ranger Suárez, Sonny Gray, Brayan Bello and Johan Oviedo. On top of Oviedo, the other starters in the mix for the No. 5 spot are Kutter Crawford, Patrick Sandoval, Connelly Early and Payton Tolle. Crawford and Sandoval are behind the others in camp right now as they look to get on track from injuries. Early and Tolle are two of Boston's top prospects.

The battle for the No. 5 spot in the rotation is going to be worth watching over the next month and no matter what there are going to be disappointing hurlers in the aftermath down in Triple-A looking to change the team's mind.