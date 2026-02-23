Red Sox's Roman Anthony Takes Firm Stance on MLB's 'Robot Umps' Debate

Some of Major League Baseball's youngest stars are going to have a bit of a competitive advantage this year.

As the automated ball-strike system arrives at the sport's highest level, it will be unfamiliar to the longtime veterans of the game, but those who have played Triple-A in the last few seasons have all become somewhat accustomed to it.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony spent 93 games at the Triple-A level, and of all the players on the club's projected opening day roster, he'll probably be the most comfortable adjusting to ABS. So his opinion on the matter will likely trickle down to many of his teammates, even if they have lots of extra years in the majors on him.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Anthony looking forward to ABS across MLB

Aug 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony (19) stands in the dugout before the game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: James A. Pittman-Imagn Images | James A. Pittman-Imagn Images

Anthony, who has remarkable plate discipline for someone his age, recently revealed that he believes the ABS system will have an outsized positive impact on MLB this year.

“I think it’s great for the game,” Anthony said, per Ian Browne of MLB.com. “It can change the game, for sure. I think when you have one late in the game, it can be huge. It keeps everyone in the game, all nine innings -- pitcher, catcher, umpire, hitter. Everyone stays in the game knowing they have that extra challenge in their back pocket.”

Anthony's experience could be beneficial not just in terms of his watchful eye, but also in terms of the club's strategy on when to use the challenges.

“I've seen it go the other way, where you’re late in the game, and you don’t have one, and the zone might open up. Somebody gets a call on the other side, you don't have the ability to challenge anymore because you wasted them early,” Anthony said, per Browne. “So I think they're going to be a slept-on component of this game that people are going to realize how much they really matter once the regular season starts.”

Eventually, the ABS system will become second nature, but early on, the Red Sox might be able to get some mileage out of Anthony's experience. If that steals them even one game, it could be worth its weight in gold by the end of the regular season.