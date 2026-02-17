Red Sox Coach Hints Opponents in for Rude Awakening with Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox outfielder Roman Anthony won't surprise anyone with his star power this year, but it remains to be seen just how much of a force he can be.

In 2025, Anthony was already really, really good as a rookie. He posted 3.1 bWAR and an .859 OPS in 71 games, and was almost indisputably the best player on the team in the month of August. But naturally, heading into his first opening day in the majors, the expectations will be at an all-time high.

However, not only does one member of the Red Sox organization believe Anthony will live up to all the hype, but also that there's reason to believe the youngster could have a competitive advantage thanks to a major rule change.

Will Anthony dominate thanks to ABS?

Triple-A Worcester manager Chad Tracy said recently that Anthony had the best plate discipline he's ever seen -- which is bound to help him out immensely in regards to the automated ball-strike system that's coming to the majors this year.

“It’s hard to describe it honestly for a kid at his age," Tracy told Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. "It’s rare to see that in general period with a veteran guy of 10 years, but to see somebody of his age navigate the zone the way he does — that’s the most interesting part about him, or the most exciting part about him. I’ve not seen a guy that makes decisions that confidently.”

ABS already exists in Triple-A, so Tracy has seen Anthony make use of the challenge system to override bad calls by home plate umpires. He believes those who haven't are in for a rough time if they think they can punch the 21-year-old out on a borderline ball.

“It’s cool for those of us that have seen (Anthony playing with the ABS challenge system),” said Tracy. “We have the outlook that people don’t know what’s coming. ... They don’t really know what they’re about to watch.”

Will ABS be the difference between Anthony finishing first in Most Valuable Player voting and fifth? Almost definitely not, but in any given at-bat, the results could be game-changing.

