Red Sox's Ryan Watson in Tricky Spot Before Opening Day

It's starting to be crunch time across Major League Baseball with Opening Day just about two weeks away.

It's been a long time coming. The offseason felt excruciatingly long leading up to Spring Training kicking off in February. Now, regular season action is finally right around the corner and the Boston Red Sox are going to have to sort out a few roster spots over the next two weeks. The backup catcher battle is one to watch between Connor Wong and Matt Thaiss.

Another area of the club to watch out for is the bullpen. The bullpen is always more difficult to project. It's much more volatile than the catcher position, for example. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey noted that six spots are already accounted for, with two up for grabs. In the process, McCaffrey threw a bit of cold water on Rule 5 draftee Ryan Watson.

The Red Sox have a Ryan Watson decision to make

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Ryan Watson (56) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"With less than three weeks until Opening Day, six relievers in Aroldis Chapman, Garrett Whitlock, Greg Weissert, Justin Slaten, Zack Kelly and Jovani Morán are in line to have spots in the bullpen," McCaffrey wrote. "That leaves two spots open, and Cora named five pitchers who have intrigued him in camp: right-handers Tayron Guerrero, Noah Song, Kyle Keller and Seth Martinez, and lefty Tyler Samaniego. ...

"Of note, Cora didn’t mention Rule 5 draftee Ryan Watson, who has struggled with command this spring. Watson needs to make the active roster or be returned to the Athletics."

Overall, Watson has pitched in six games in Spring Training for Boston and has a 9.00 ERA in six innings of work while allowing six earned runs.

Boston has had success in the Rule 5 Draft in the past, like with Garrett Whitlock and Justin Slaten, for example. Boston landed Watson in a trade with the Athletics after he was selected by them in the Rule 5 Draft from the San Francisco Giants.

Watson is 28 years old and is someone with big strikeout potential. In 2025, he had 64 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings of work in Triple-A in the Giants' organization. Watson was selected in the Major League phase of the Rule 5 Draft. A player selected in the Major League phase needs to stay on the big league roster, unless there is an injury, or be returned. So, if Watson doesn't make the Red Sox's roster out of camp, he would then go back to the Athletics.

This will be one variable to consider as Boston tries to build its bullpen for the 2026 season.