Red Sox Catcher Battle Heating Up in Spring Training

We are a point in Spring Training when you typically start to see a bit of movement across the league.

First and foremost, clubs start to trim down their Spring Training rosters to really start to get ready for Opening Day. By this time in camp, teams have started to get a really good look at the guys on the roster and start to make decisions. We've seen the Boston Red Sox already trim down the roster a bit, like sending Jake Bennett down to minor league camp. Boston doesn't have a lot of roster battles to be on the watch for. Technically, the No. 5 rotation job could be one, but all signs point to Johan Oviedo getting the nod. The bullpen is up in the air a bit, but that's always the case. The backup catcher spot arguably is the hottest battle to watch in camp.

Over the next few weeks, it won't just be roster cuts worth watching. Another thing to be on the lookout for is opt-outs. There are some veteran players who have the option to exit if they can get a better opportunity elsewhere. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo broke down the various opt-outs to watch for Boston. One that Cotilo pointed out, which arguably is the most interesting, is catcher Matt Thaiss.

The Red Sox have a competition on their hands

Boston Red Sox catcher Matt Thaiss (25) singles during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at TD Ballpark.

"Veteran players who signed minor league contracts in the offseason often have escape hatches in their deals that allow them to find better opportunities if they don’t make the team out of camp," Cotillo wrote. "For some players, including those who were on 40-man rosters at the end of last season, those clauses are automatic. Others have them negotiated into their contracts. ...

"That leaves an intriguing series of invitees with negotiated opt-outs in their deals — and one player who has leverage to leave the Red Sox before the end of camp. A source confirmed Tuesday that veteran catcher Matt Thaiss, who is competing with catcher Connor Wong for the backup catcher spot behind Carlos Narváez, has an upward mobility clause that can be exercised five days before Opening Day.

"That provision would allow Thaiss to seek a roster spot with other clubs at that point, with the Red Sox having the ability to keep him if they choose to match another team’s offer by placing him on their own 40-man group. If no one wants to give Thaiss a spot at that time, he can remain at Triple-A Worcester."

Thaiss is a former first-round pick who has impressed in camp a bit.

“Matty Thaiss is impressing people here," Cora said, as transcribed by Tim Healey of The Boston Globe. "His swing is really good. He’s left-handed. He’s been able to control the pitching staff. He’s a guy who has been catching our eye.”

If there is a roster competition to watch out for over the next few weeks, it is the backup catcher spot for Boston.