Red Sox Should Be Happy To Let Projected $12M Free Agent Leave Boston
The Boston Red Sox's roster is sure to look a lot different by the end of March than it did when the regualr season concluded.
By the time October rolled around, the Red Sox were incredibly shorthanded in the starting pitching department. After sustaining a laundry list of injuries and releasing former All-Star Walker Buehler, Boston was left to start rookie Connelly Early, who made his major league debut in September, for a do-or-die playoff game.
Early made his debut the same day Boston placed right-hander Dustin May on the injured list. May officially became a free agent on Sunday, and the Red Sox have no reason whatsoever to pursue a reunion with their most disappointing trade deadline acquisition in quite some time.
What is Dustin May worth in free agency?
May could only make six appearances after arriving in a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, and he had a rough 1-4 record and 5.40 ERA in those appearances. But will some team take a flier on his talent, despite a long injury history and a subpar season this year?
On Sunday, NBC Sports' Matthew Pouliot gave May a generous contract projection, even on a one-year deal: $12 million, nearly six times what he made this past season.
"May stayed healthy enough to make 23 starts and two relief appearances, but with his velocity down 2-3 mph and his cutter lacking its former movement, he just wasn’t the same pitcher in his return from flexor tendon and esophageal surgeries last season," Pouliot wrote.
"Fortunately, he still has youth on his side, and if he is stronger in his second year back, he’s someone a team can imagine starting a postseason game."
Red Sox fans likely don't have to worry about their favorite team making a push for May, who cost them a real prospect in James Tibbs III, and another interesting lottery ticket in Zach Erhard. But it will be fascinating to see whether another team takes the risk that he'll stay healthy.
This season was May's new career-high in innings pitched at 132 1/3. Is that a sign that he's trending in the right direction, or that he's destined to spend more time on the shelf?
