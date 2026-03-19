Red Sox Skipper Spells Out Dangers of Boston's WBC Dominance

The World Baseball Classic delivered on the hype in every conceivable way, and the Boston Red Sox were collectively the stars of the show.

Wilyer Abreu hit monster home runs in the quarterfinals and championship as Team Venezuela took its first WBC crown. Roman Anthony hit two big homers of his own and made the all-tournament team. Jarren Duran, Masataka Yoshida, and Greg Weissert all had standout performances of their own.

It was a ton of fun to watch the March action for Red Sox fans, but as the sprint of a one-game elimination tournament gives way to the grind of a 162-game season, the team has to quickly shift focus to April.

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What Alex Cora said about WBC "letdown"

Feb 22, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora (13) looks on during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Red Sox manager Alex Cora warned on Wednesday that for the Red Sox players who were involved in the WBC (it's a long list), it would be crucial to avoid a hangover of sorts that could come with suddenly playing in much less raucous atmospheres.

“We have to be careful with the letdown,” Cora said, per Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic. “We feel it here and we played one exhibition game and this place was going nuts with Puerto Rico. Then after that, the energy of the crowds have been blah. So we just have to make sure our players get their reps, they get their rest, and just be ready for the Opening Day.”

Red Sox newcomers Ranger Suárez and Willson Contreras also played for the champions, Team Venezuela, so they spent the full two weeks of the tournament away from the team. Contreras, in particular, was underutilized, with just 13 plate appearances in seven games, so he's going to need more game action than most over the next week.

Boston's regular season begins a week from Thursday on the road against the Cincinnati Reds. In this year's American League East, the pedal needs to be down from day one to maximize a team's chances of making the playoffs. In other words, Boston had better bring its A-game.