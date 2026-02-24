Red Sox Star Turned Down Extension, Probably Made Himself Millions

Boston Red Sox standout outfielder Wilyer Abreu would be a smart extension candidate on most teams.

Some credit should go to the Red Sox, then, for trying even earlier than many would have expected. However, whatever price point they were offering, at the time they offered, clearly wasn't substantial enough to satisfy the young lefty slugger.

On Tuesday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox approached Abreu with an offer before the 2024 season, but the then-24-year-old declined. Looking back, it was almost definitely the right decision financially for Abreu.

Wilyer Abreu's price tag has gone up

Jul 30, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Wilyer Abreu (53) celebrates the win over the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Per Healey, a "lengthy commitment" was offered, but Abreu listened, then turned the Red Sox down. That same offseason, shortly before games began, the Red Sox locked up starting pitcher Brayan Bello for six years and center fielder Ceddanne Rafaela for eight.

“It wasn’t the right moment to do it,” Abreu told Healey. “So I just wanted to play and see what happened in the future.”

He's still four years away from free agency, and making the league minimum salary for one more year, so in theory, Abreu still has work to do for that bet he made on himself to pay off.

With that said, going out and winning two Gold Gloves in two seasons, especially with a bat that seems to have a floor of 15 home runs per season, but a ceiling above 30, has likely skyrocketed Abreu's long-term earning potential.

Assuming the two sides don't re-engage successfully on an extension, Abreu will hit free agency at the end of the 2029 season. He'd be entering his age-31 season, and he'd likely only need a three or four-year contract to supersede whatever that initial extension would have paid him.

Abreu told Healey he hadn't talked to the Red Sox this offseason about an extension, so it seems like both sides are still waiting to see how much higher his ceiling can be. To that end, it appears the Red Sox will give Abreu the chance to hit against more lefties this year, a pivotal moment in his young career.