Red Sox’s Next Blockbuster Should Center on Isaac Paredes

The Boston Red Sox's infield remains under a microscope with Spring Training kicking off in just over one week.

The organization's pitchers and catchers will report to camp by Feb. 10. That's just nine days away as of writing. For the Red Sox, there's still time to make another move if the organization sees fit. Boston has consistently been linked to a handful of infielders but nothing has gotten done, yet. By now, you've likely seen all of the names. Brendan Donovan, Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw, Isaac Paredes and free agent slugger Eugenio Suárez.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Boston has one of the better farm systems in baseball — even after the Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Johan Oviedo trades. On top of this, the Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders and starting pitchers. If the Red Sox want to get a deal done, they have the means to do so. On Sunday, Mac Cerullo of the Boston Herald shared a mailbag with Boston fans and was asked about the infield situation and options out there. Cerullo noted that if Hoerner isn't available, he believes Paredes is the guy who makes a lot of sense next.

The Red Sox should be on the phone with the Astros

Jul 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes (15) hits a single during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

"Over the past few weeks the players most commonly connected to the Red Sox have been Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes, Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner and St. Louis Cardinals utility man Brendan Donovan," Cerullo wrote. "Of that group my preference would be Hoerner, who is the best defensive second baseman in baseball and finished runner-up for the National League batting title last season. The Cubs have an infield logjam now with Alex Bregman on board and could use pitching and outfield help, making the Red Sox a logical trade partner, but Hoerner will also command a high price despite only having one year remaining on his contract.

"If not Hoerner, Paredes makes a lot of sense, too. He’s the best power hitter of the trio (20 homers in 2025) but also does a great job at drawing walks and avoiding strikeouts. His right-handed swing would play beautifully at Fenway Park, though he’s a below-average defender and runner. Houston has an infield logjam to clear as well, and Paredes has two years of team control remaining."

If the Red Sox are going to trade for someone, arguably this would be a good way forward based on the names publicly out there. ESPN's Jeff Passan threw cold water on the idea of the Cubs trading Hoerner or Shaw. If they're not available and Paredes, Suárez and Donovan were theoretical options, Paredes would be the best. He's just 26 years old and the Houston Astros have an infield logjam of their own, which hopefully would lower the price for him. He has two seasons of control as well.

Paredes has played all over the infield and while his defense wasn't great in 2025, it's not like he can't play defense. In 2022, he finished with six outs above average. It's there. If the Red Sox added him and plopped him at second base with Marcelo Mayer at third base, arguably the team would be ready to contend.

More MLB: Red Sox Have 'No Real Traction' on Blockbuster Outfield Trade