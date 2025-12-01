Red Sox Tabbed 'Perfect Match' For Mets 5-Time All-Star By MLB Insider

It's an offseason of endless possibilities and big-time uncertainty for the Boston Red Sox.

Coming off an 89-win season and a wild-card berth, the Red Sox sent Alex Bregman to free agency only a year after signing him in the first place, and they're still recovering from the aftershock of trading Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants.

Boston now lacks a bat with obvious 30-homer upside in the lineup, and one Major League Baseball insider believes their best course of action from this point forward is to make sure they land one.

Red Sox, Pete Alonso link from MLB.com

On Sunday, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand did a "matchmaker" exercise to pair one free agent with each of the 30 teams, and of all the big names in consideration (including Bregman), he tabbed New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso as the best, and perhaps most likely fit for Boston.

"First base was an issue for the Red Sox, who may not be sold on Triston Casas as the future at the position," Feinsand wrote. "Boston wants to add an impact bat, and few players on this year’s market can have the impact of Alonso, who slugged 38 homers with 126 RBIs and an .871 OPS last season."

The conundrum in which the Red Sox currently find themselves is that Bregman and Alonso may very well take similar contract figures and lengths to secure, and there's no telling when each will make their decisions.

Last offseason, both remained on the market long after the winter meetings (which begin next week), but both also had strong years, and more importantly, their markets aren't hindered by the qualifying offer at the moment.

Alonso is a five-time All-Star, yet paying him into his mid-30s could be a very serious risk when factoring in his declining defense (and quite possibly bat speed). However, there's also no denying that his pure power is exactly what the Red Sox need at the moment.

We've heard numerous times that the Red Sox have at least some interest in Alonso, but more definitive updates on his market may have to wait.

