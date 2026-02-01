Red Sox Trade Explained: Why Jordan Hicks Was Dumped to White Sox

Jordan Hicks' tenure with the Boston Red Sox will not be remembered fondly, to say the least.

After putting up an 8.20 ERA in 21 appearances with the Red Sox this summer, it was clear that Hicks and his guaranteed $12 million salary for the next two years were going to be an albatross on the Red Sox's payroll. To accomplish other things with that payroll, it was best to figure out a way to move him.

On Sunday, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan, Hicks and hard-throwing right-handed pitching prospect were shipped to the Chicago White Sox in a package for a minor-league pitcher, but also for pure salary relief.

Why Red Sox got rid of Hicks, explained

Sep 3, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Cleveland Guardians shortstop Gabriel Arias (13) hits a two run home run against Boston Red Sox pitcher Jordan Hicks (46) in the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Chris Cotillo of MassLive reported shortly after news of the trade broke that Chicago would be assuming $8 million of Hicks' $12 million collective bargaining tax hit for each of the next two years -- which makes sense for a young, cheap roster that needed more pitching.

Cotillo and others also reported that Boston would be receiving right-handed pitcher Gage Ziehl in the trade. Ziehl was a fourth-round pick for the New York Yankees in 2024 and finished last season at High-A.

In addition, Boston opened up two spots on the 40-man roster by making this deal.

The real prize for Chicago here could very well be Sandlin, as the Pale Hose are essentially paying for Hicks in order to get their hands on the Red Sox's No. 8 organizational prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Sandlin was added to the 40-man roster this winter and wasn't all that likely to make the rotation at any point this year.

The background of Hicks' money, of course, is that the Red Sox took on the rest of his deal in June so that the San Francisco Giants would take on the remainder of Rafael Devers' enormous contract. However, Devers remains an elite slugger, and the Red Sox, who desperately need someone in the middle of the order who can provide his style of impact,

That's where dumping Hicks' money comes in, however. Without knowing exact specifics, the Red Sox were set to come in over the second luxury tax threshold after signing Ranger Suárez, and they now should be back under for the time being, with wiggle room to add another player -- likely an infielder -- and stay under the third threshold.

