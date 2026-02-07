Red Sox Want 'Legit Bat' But One Question Hangs Over Search

Don't give up hope just yet, Boston Red Sox fans.

It's been a roller coaster of an offseason full of some very intriguing additions, including Ranger Suárez among others, and a tough loss in Alex Bregman. Since Bregman left, there have been endless rumors about who the club could bring in to help in the infield. The club's addition of Isiah Kiner-Falefa quieted the noise for all of two seconds. Rumors have continued to swirl left and right pointing to the Red Sox still being in the market for another offensive player.

On Friday, Peter Abraham of The Boston Globe reported that Boston is still trying to make a deal for a "legit bat," but the big question is whether the team can get a deal done without dealing away from big league pieces.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

"Per several sources: Red Sox still trying to make a prospect-based trade for a legit bat," Abraham wrote. "Question is whether they can make such a deal without biting into the MLB roster."

The Red Sox aren't done yet

Dec 9, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow speaks with the media at the Hilton Anatole during the 2024 MLB Winter Meetings. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Abraham isn't the only insider who has reported that Boston is still looking around for more. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey also reported that Boston is looking to add more to the lineup.

"To help plug a hole in their infield defense, the Red Sox are signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a one-year deal, pending a physical, on Wednesday, league sources confirmed to The Athletic, McCaffrey wrote. "Boston is still on the hunt for more offense, and according to a team source, the Red Sox are still seeking to add another bat with less than a week before spring training begins.

Abraham also made a similar claim right after Kiner-Falefa was signed.

"My understanding is the Red Sox are still working on adding to the roster beyond the signing of Kiner-Falefa," Abraham wrote. "To be a little more clear on this: adding to the lineup."

So, if you're a Red Sox fan holding out hope for more, don't give up yet.

More MLB: Red Sox Shouldn't Ignore Insider's CJ Abrams-Nationals Proposal