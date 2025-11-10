Roman Anthony Should Have Red Sox Fans Fired Up For 2026
There is going to be plenty said this offseason about guys the Boston Red Sox could add. But, let’s take a second to talk about someone fans should be excited about right now who is already on the team.
Roman Anthony is the type of player that all 30 teams around the league would love to have. That is certainly an understatement as well. Anthony is a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year Award despite playing in just 71 games in 2025. He was that good over that stretch, though. Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight homers, 32 RBIs, four stolen bases, 40 walks,18 doubles, and 48 runs scored.
Red Sox manager Alex Cora joined MLB Network and didn't just gush about Anthony's offense, but also his progression as a defender as well.
"I mean, the kid is a great at-bat, he's a great baserunner, defensively we joke with him, he's like 'You're a smart individual, the first play you had at the big league level, you let it go through your wickets so the standards were very low' and then after that, he became a monster in the outfield.
The Red Sox have an all-around star in Roman Anthony
"He was a plus-defender. A good kid and he understands what wearing that jersey means and it was a big hit for us, but at the same time, you look at his season, you know who he is. You know what he's going to do and I'm just very happy that I'm going to be able to manage him at least for the next two years."
Anthony has a bright future and fortunately, it's going to be with Boston. He inked a long-term extension with the Red Sox already. Before Anthony got the promotion to the big leagues, he was already billed as a guy who could be the next face of the franchise.
He didn't spend a ton of time in the majors in 2025, but made it look like those claims were accurate. Imagine what he's going to do next year with a full season under his belt? That should be a scary idea for the rest of the American League East.
More MLB: Insider Drops Clearest Hint Yet On Jarren Duran's Red Sox Future