Inside The Red Sox

Roman Anthony Should Have Red Sox Fans Fired Up For 2026

The Boston Red Sox have a budding superstar on their hands...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 29, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is going to be plenty said this offseason about guys the Boston Red Sox could add. But, let’s take a second to talk about someone fans should be excited about right now who is already on the team.

Roman Anthony is the type of player that all 30 teams around the league would love to have. That is certainly an understatement as well. Anthony is a finalist for the American League Rookie of the Year Award despite playing in just 71 games in 2025. He was that good over that stretch, though. Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight homers, 32 RBIs, four stolen bases, 40 walks,18 doubles, and 48 runs scored.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora joined MLB Network and didn't just gush about Anthony's offense, but also his progression as a defender as well.

"I mean, the kid is a great at-bat, he's a great baserunner, defensively we joke with him, he's like 'You're a smart individual, the first play you had at the big league level, you let it go through your wickets so the standards were very low' and then after that, he became a monster in the outfield.

The Red Sox have an all-around star in Roman Anthony

Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony
Sep 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox right fielder Roman Anthony (19) scores a run on a ball by Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Parker Messick (77) (not pictured) during the first inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"He was a plus-defender. A good kid and he understands what wearing that jersey means and it was a big hit for us, but at the same time, you look at his season, you know who he is. You know what he's going to do and I'm just very happy that I'm going to be able to manage him at least for the next two years."

Anthony has a bright future and fortunately, it's going to be with Boston. He inked a long-term extension with the Red Sox already. Before Anthony got the promotion to the big leagues, he was already billed as a guy who could be the next face of the franchise.

He didn't spend a ton of time in the majors in 2025, but made it look like those claims were accurate. Imagine what he's going to do next year with a full season under his belt? That should be a scary idea for the rest of the American League East.

More MLB: Insider Drops Clearest Hint Yet On Jarren Duran's Red Sox Future

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News