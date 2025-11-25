Sonny Gray Blockbuster Looks Even Better Now For Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox were clear from the beginning of the offseason that they were going to be trying to add at least one high-end starting pitcher.

They accomplished this idea on Tuesday afternoon. Jon Heyman of the New York Post broke the news that the Red Sox will be acquiring three-time All-Star Sonny Gray from the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Breaking: Sonny Gray traded to Red Sox," Heyman wrote on X. "Gray has full no-trade in contract and agreed to go to Boston."

The Red Sox pulled off a great reported deal

Right after Heyman initially reported the news, an avalanche of reports surfaced indicating the full return in the trade. If you are a Red Sox fan, you should be very happy right now. Initially, the full details of the trade weren't readily available. Now, they are and Boston arguably pulled off a masterclass

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the full trade. Boston is sending left-handed pitcher Brandon Clarke and right-handed pitcher Richard Fitts to St. Louis for Gray and $20 million cash. Gray is a great pitcher, but that reported $20 million in cash coming over from St. Louis is the cherry on top.

"The Cardinals are sending the Red Sox $20M to cover Sonny Gray’s salary, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "Gray’s contract will pay him $35M this year, and there is a $30M mutual option — not club, as had been previously reported — with a $5M buyout. Cash covers half of Gray’s guarantee."

MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that with Gray's re-worked deal, his competitive balance tax hit will be just under $21 million.

"With the re-worked deal, Gray's CBT hit will be just under $21 million in 2026," Cotillo reported.

Around the time that teams had to decide whether or not to tender qualifying offers, Lucas Giolito was at the center of the discussion for Boston. The Red Sox opted against offering the one-year deal to Giolito worth just over $22 million. So, essentially, Gray's hit is under what the qualifying offer would've been, but the Red Sox are getting a three-time All-Star in the process.

Injuries plagued Boston's rotation last season. Gray is someone who is durable. He made 60 starts over the last two seasons and had a 4.07 ERA over that stretch with 404 strikeouts in 347 innings pitched.

