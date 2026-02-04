How Aroldis Chapman's Great Britain Denial Affects Red Sox

Boston Red Sox closer Aroldis Chapman wanted to play for Team Great Britain in next month's World Baseball Classic. But after accepting an offer to do so, he learned he wasn't eligible after all.

According to a Tuesday report from Chris Cotillo of MassLive, Chapman "did not meet the blood lineage requirements" to qualify for the British squad. He would have been a heck of a weapon for Great Britain in the ninth inning if it managed to get a lead, but that's out the window now.

The Cuban-born Chapman has never been fortunate enough to participate in the WBC, and at age 38, this could have been his last chance. It's a bummer for the individual, but on the whole, it's probably a blessing in disguise for the Red Sox.

Red Sox likely to benefit from Chapman's normal spring

Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) throws against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the ninth inning at Chase Field on Sept. 7, 2025. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chapman, who signed a one-year extension in August for $13.3 million, has thrown in 863 major league games across 16 years. He's always been touted for his world-class conditioning and has somehow never had a major arm injury despite throwing some of the hardest fastballs ever recorded, but the Red Sox don't want to take his health for granted.

Recall as well that at this time last year, Chapman was considered a long shot to win the closer's job, and when he won it over Liam Hendriks, who struggled in spring training and started the year on the injured list, there were plenty who believed he was bound to go through ups and downs,

Instead, of course, Chapman had the best season of his career, pitching to a 1.17 ERA and winning the American League's Reliever of the Year Award. The Red Sox are probably banking on him too heavily to live up to that lofty standard again this year, so keeping his preparation the same should help.

Every team has had to deal with uncertainty surrounding this WBC, as several national teams' rosters have been purged by insurance denials. Chapman's situation was different, but he was definitely planning to play, and the Red Sox now have clarity. They shouldn't have to be nervous about him overextending himself for an emotional, globally televised exhibition game.

Now, despite a big group of players participating, the Red Sox have their best position player (Roman Anthony), starting pitcher (Garrett Crochet), and reliever (Chapman) playing out their spring training as normal.

