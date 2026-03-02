Triston Casas Defense Clip Captures Red Sox Nation's Attention

The Boston Red Sox are loaded all over the place to the point where some don't have clear pathways to big league at-bats.

Masataka Yoshida has been the poster boy for this idea with four elite outfielders ahead of him in Jarren Duran, Roman Anthony, Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu. With the four outfielders expected to occupy the outfield and designated hitter spot consistently, Yoshida doesn't have a clear path to time. The same can be said about young slugger Kristian Campbell, who has been getting looks in the outfield.

Another guy who is in this boat is first baseman Triston Casas. He's still working his way back to full action after he ruptured his left patellar tendon in 2025. Casas hasn't gotten into a Spring Training game yet, but he did get a positive update about him on Saturday. MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shared an update and while Casas isn't likely for Opening Day in the majors, he could be in games before Spring Training ends and could even begin a rehab assignment right when the season opens.

The Red Sox slugger is working his way back

Apr 20, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas (36) makes a catch for an out against the Chicago White Sox during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Casas is just 26 years old and has immense upside, but his injury troubles led the Red Sox to go out and acquire Willson Contreras to take over at first base. So, with Contreras in the mix, Casas doesn't have a clear path at first base. And with all of the outfielders in the mix, designated hitter is another avenue to at-bats that is murky.

It'll be interesting to see how everything shakes out, but there was a brief moment on Monday that could've changed the narrative. Alex Speier of The Boston Globe shared a clip on Bluesky of Casas taking grounders at third base. But, don't think too much about it right now. Speier noted that Casas was at third base in order to give reps to Isiah Kiner-Falefa at first base.

"Unexpected sight of the morning: Triston Casas taking grounders at 3B," Speier wrote. "(He’s doing so to help give reps to Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who is working at first base on receiving throws.)"

Triston Casas was helping IKF get some work at 1B, so he took grounders at 3B this morning. Nothing to read into… but some more evidence of why the Sox have been happy with his conditioning.



I believe the last time he appeared at 3B was with Greenville in 2019.



🎥: @alexspeier pic.twitter.com/JMYNk6Mbj3 — Tyler Milliken (@tylermilliken_) March 2, 2026

If Casas could play third base, it would at least give him another pathway to big league at-bats when he's fully ready to roll. But, again, Speier noted that this was done in order to give reps to Kiner-Falefa at first base. Outside of Contreras, the Red Sox don't have a clear No. 2 first base option with Casas injured. Kiner-Falefa has been working to help the club out at the position. The fanbase did take notice of the clip, though.

Not saying this is going to happen at all, but it's funny how many problems the Red Sox would be able to solve if Casas was able to play third https://t.co/1uuELVzS5n — Daniel Fox (@DanBFox1287) March 2, 2026

Casas staying healthy an entire season would be bigger to me than just about anything else he can do this year. https://t.co/wEle9DPW2S — Ed Hand (@EdHand89) March 2, 2026

He looks better than Bichette LOL https://t.co/3xehyI3gU9 — Matt G (@Jayslightning79) March 2, 2026

Man, esos movimientos de Triston en tercera base son legítimos.



Está sano y es genial para él y los Red Sox.



ADP al cielo después de este video. https://t.co/zjTK78MywQ — SportsAndBets🇺🇦 (@SportsAndBets6) March 2, 2026

Without even playing a single game, Casas has hit spring training out of the park — joe (@JoeDeeV2) March 2, 2026

There's no telling who that is. It's the Unknown Comic. — Ben (@RawlingsGG) March 2, 2026

anyone that has an issue with this has never played baseball lol. all the way up thru high school in practice guys will play anywhere. Even pitchers take grounders and fly balls at every position it’s just part of the game. means nothing and isn’t taking away from development — manav patel (@manav__patel43) March 2, 2026

When it comes to Casas, the Red Sox will have to make some sort of decision at some point. When he gets fully healthy, will he be on the Boston bench? Or down in the minors getting consistent at-bats? That's a question for another day, but no need to think about third base for now, although it would help.